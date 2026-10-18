MIT study finds AI-edited photos can change people's memory
Technology
MIT researchers found that looking at AI-edited photos can actually change what you remember.
In their study, people who saw images tweaked by AI started recalling details that never existed in the original pictures, and they were pretty confident about it.
AI-altered images fooled people's memories.
Experts warn fake-detection tools insufficient
This isn't just a lab thing: AI-driven memory mix-ups could be a real problem, especially as AI gets used in important areas.
There have already been cases where bad information from AI led to serious mistakes, like a military strike based on outdated data.
Right now, tools to spot fake or altered content aren't good enough, so experts say we need better ways to keep our memories and decisions safe from AI slip-ups.