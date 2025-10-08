'Mitochondria to the rescue': Scientists discover new energy hack

NAMs are built with help from actin filaments

NAMs are built with help from actin filaments and the endoplasmic reticulum, trapping mitochondria near the nucleus.

This setup gives a 60% jump in nuclear ATP within seconds.

In lab tests, most compressed cancer cells formed NAMs, while relaxed ones didn't.

Researchers also spotted NAMs at the edges of real breast tumors, suggesting they might help cancer spread.