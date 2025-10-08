Jio introduces safety-first JioBharat phones starting at ₹800
What's the story
Reliance Jio has launched its new range of JioBharat phones, now with a unique "Safety-First" feature. The announcement was made at the India Mobile Congress 2025 (IMC 2025). The "Safety-First" solution from Jio is aimed at keeping families connected and safe. It lets guardians keep an eye on their children, elderly parents, and dependents through a simple and secure interface. These include location monitoring, controls over call/message, and real-time insights into battery life and network strength.
Target audience
Tailor-made for different members of Indian households
Jio claims that the new safety features are tailor-made for different members of Indian households. For kids, it offers distraction-free connectivity without social media. For elderly parents, it provides a simple-to-use phone with health and location updates. Women can also benefit from this device as a reliable companion offering safety and connectivity when needed most.
Technological advancement
Technology should connect and empower every Indian, says Dutt
Speaking at IMC 2025, Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio, said that technology should serve a deeper purpose to connect and empower every Indian. He described the JioBharat Safety-First solution as more than just a phone feature but a life-enabling innovation that offers families peace of mind in an easy and affordable way. The new devices are now available across various platforms starting at ₹799.