FICO's new AI models are all about finance

The new trust scores help flag potentially inaccurate answers

These models lean on expert-approved reference points and industry-specific language, so they're built for things like fraud alerts and staying on top of regulations.

FICO's new Trust Scores help flag when AI answers might be off, making results more reliable.

Plus, these models are way lighter on computing resources—up to 1,000 times less than typical big AIs—which means they're easier (and cheaper) for companies to use.