FICO's new AI models are all about finance
FICO just rolled out its new FICO(r) Focused Foundation Model for Financial Services (FICO(r) FFM) for financial services, recently announced.
This includes the Focused Language Model (FLM) and Focused Sequence Model (FSM), both trained on curated, domain-specific financial data to deliver more accurate, trustworthy AI results.
The new trust scores help flag potentially inaccurate answers
These models lean on expert-approved reference points and industry-specific language, so they're built for things like fraud alerts and staying on top of regulations.
FICO's new Trust Scores help flag when AI answers might be off, making results more reliable.
Plus, these models are way lighter on computing resources—up to 1,000 times less than typical big AIs—which means they're easier (and cheaper) for companies to use.
These focused models meet the strict demands of finance
FICO's approach is all about meeting the strict demands of finance—think precision, transparency, and being able to explain every decision.
With regulations getting tougher and risks always changing, these focused models offer a smarter alternative where generic AI just can't keep up.
If you care about trustworthy AI in money matters, this is a step forward.