Moon's craters could be hiding treasure troves of platinum-group metals
A recent study found that thousands of craters on the Moon could be hiding a fortune in platinum-group metals (PGMs) and water.
Led by astronomer Jayanth Chennamangalam, the research surveyed lunar impact craters, estimating that up to 6,500 may hold PGMs like platinum, palladium, and rhodium.
PGMs and water locked inside minerals
These metals probably came from metallic asteroids that slammed into the Moon long ago, leaving rich deposits near crater centers.
Plus, about 3,400 of these craters also hold water locked inside minerals—super useful for future lunar explorers needing drinking water or rocket fuel.
Mining the Moon could jumpstart new space industries
The Moon's stash is way bigger than what's found in nearby asteroids—by a factor of 10 or more.
Since it's close to Earth and easier to reach than distant space rocks, mining the Moon could jumpstart new space industries and help us rely less on Earth for key resources.