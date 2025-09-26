Moon's craters could be hiding treasure troves of platinum-group metals

These metals probably came from metallic asteroids that slammed into the Moon long ago, leaving rich deposits near crater centers. Plus, about 3,400 of these craters also hold water locked inside minerals—super useful for future lunar explorers needing drinking water or rocket fuel.

Mining the Moon could jumpstart new space industries

The Moon's stash is way bigger than what's found in nearby asteroids—by a factor of 10 or more.

Since it's close to Earth and easier to reach than distant space rocks, mining the Moon could jumpstart new space industries and help us rely less on Earth for key resources.