Certain oral microbes can increase pancreatic cancer risk by 250%
A new study from NYU Langone Health and its Perlmutter Cancer Center has found that certain bacteria and fungi living in your mouth can boost your risk of pancreatic cancer by a staggering 250%.
Researchers tracked over 122,000 Americans for about nine years and discovered 27 specific microbes tied to this higher risk.
The findings, published in JAMA Oncology, may help spot the disease much earlier.
Early detection may improve survival rates
Pancreatic cancer is tough—only about 8% of people survive five years after diagnosis.
The study found that some common oral bacteria and even the yeast Candida were linked to the disease, showing just how much your mouth health can impact the rest of your body.
Scientists hope these microbes might become early warning signs for new tests, making it even more important to keep up with good oral hygiene.