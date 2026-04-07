Motorola makes US tablet comeback with Moto Pad on T-Mobile

Moto Pad 11-inch, G Stylus 50MP

The Moto Pad packs an 11-inch 2.5K display with smooth 90Hz refresh, four built-in speakers with Dolby technology, and a battery that streams up to 12 hours, plus speedy MediaTek D6300 power and full 5G support.

The new Moto G Stylus brings a bright 6.7-inch AMOLED screen (120Hz), a sharp Sony-powered 50MP main camera plus a crisp 32MP selfie cam, and a stylus that lasts nearly four hours on one charge (with super quick recharging).

Its big battery promises up to 44 hours of use, so you're set for work or play.