Motorola phones in India will ship with PhonePe's Indus Appstore

PhonePe -owned Indus Appstore has teamed up with Motorola to pre-install its app store on the Chinese tech giant's smartphones sold in India. The partnership will give the homegrown app marketplace wider distribution at a time when competition and choice in the app ecosystem are becoming increasingly important for users and developers. Indus Appstore was launched on February 21, 2024. It is a native Android -based mobile app store, offering over 2 lakh mobile apps and games, across 45 categories.

User experience Indus Appstore: A platform tailored for Indian users The partnership will allow Motorola users in India to access the Indus Appstore directly, providing a personalized discovery experience based on local needs. The app store is positioned as an alternative specifically designed for Indian preferences and cultural diversity. It aims to cater to every smartphone user in India by offering its interface in 12 Indian languages and English. Crucially, the Indus Appstore allows developers to use any third-party payment gateway for in-app billing without being charged any commission.

Market expansion Indus Appstore's commitment to the Indian market Priya M Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer at Indus Appstore, called the announcement a landmark development. She said that Indus Appstore was pleased to partner with Motorola to offer more Indians seamless access to its experience. The move is part of the company's strategy to expand its reach across India and serve a broader base of smartphone users.