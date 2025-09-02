Motorola launches flip phone with studded Swarovski crystals in India

Motorola has introduced its latest luxury collection, the Brilliant Collection, in partnership with Swarovski. The lineup includes a limited-edition Swarovski version of the Motorola Razr 60 flip phone and the Moto Buds LOOP earbuds. The exclusive devices will be available for purchase in India starting September 11, through Flipkart , Motorola's official website, and select retail stores.

Device 1 Razr 60 Swarovski Edition The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition comes in a unique PANTONE Ice Melt color with a leather-inspired quilted back. It is studded with 35 Swarovski crystals, including one on the hinge. The phone features a 6.96-inch LTPO pOLED main screen and a 3.6-inch external pOLED display, which is the largest in its category. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset for smooth performance.

Features A look at the specs The Razr 60 Swarovski Edition sports a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide and macro lens, and a 32MP selfie shooter. It also offers gesture-controlled video recording, Pantone-validated True Colour output, and other AI-driven enhancements. The external display integrates Google Gemini for AI-powered summaries, live transcription, and creative assistance without unfolding the device.

Device 2 Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski Edition Along with the handset, Motorola has also launched the Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski Edition. The earbuds come in Ice Melt and French Oak colors and feature Swarovski detailing for a stylish look. They are equipped with 12mm ironless drivers, Sound by Bose, Spatial Audio + EVO, and a dual-microphone system with CrystalTalk AI for clear calls.

Specs The earbuds feature a reinforced alloy frame The Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski Edition offers up to 39 hours of playback time, with fast-charging providing three hours of use in just 10 minutes. They are also IP54-rated for water resistance and flaunt a reinforced memory alloy frame for added durability. The earbuds seamlessly integrate with Moto AI and Smart Connect for easy usability.