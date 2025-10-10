Musk's Grok will detect deepfakes as AI videos blur reality

Tech advancement

Musk reveals how Grok's new feature will work

Responding to concerns about the potential for deepfakes, Musk revealed that his team is working on an innovative way to use Grok. He said, "Grok will be able to analyze the video for AI signatures in the bitstream and then further research the Internet to assess origin." The AI bot also chimed in, saying it would soon be able to detect "subtle AI artifacts in video bitstreams, like inconsistencies in compression or generation patterns that humans can't spot."