Musk's Grok will detect deepfakes as AI videos blur reality
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, is developing a new feature for its Grok AI bot. The tool will be able to detect AI-generated videos and trace their origins. This comes as a response to growing concerns over the potential misuse of advanced video generation tools like Grok Imagine and Sora in creating deepfakes. The goal is to restore "trust in visuals" at a time when the internet is flooded with AI-generated videos, often referred to as 'AI slop.'
Tech advancement
Musk reveals how Grok's new feature will work
Responding to concerns about the potential for deepfakes, Musk revealed that his team is working on an innovative way to use Grok. He said, "Grok will be able to analyze the video for AI signatures in the bitstream and then further research the Internet to assess origin." The AI bot also chimed in, saying it would soon be able to detect "subtle AI artifacts in video bitstreams, like inconsistencies in compression or generation patterns that humans can't spot."
Industry reaction
Deepfake fears after Sora launch
The fears over deepfakes have been proven right, especially after OpenAI launched its Sora app on the Apple App Store. The release led to a spike in deepfake content creation. In response to the backlash, OpenAI imposed new restrictions on its cameo mode, letting users pick situations they don't want to appear in AI-generated videos made by others.