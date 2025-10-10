AWS launches Quick Suite, an all-in-one AI platform for businesses
Amazon Web Services announced Quick Suite, an all-in-one AI platform for businesses.
It brings your data and tools together in one safe spot—so you can find insights, visualize info, and automate tasks just by typing what you need.
You get tools like Quick Sight (for charts), Quick Research (to gather info), Quick Flow (for automating routine stuff), and Quick Automate (for more complex workflows).
It connects with many popular apps—think Salesforce, Slack, Adobe Analytics—making it easy to plug into whatever your team already uses.
Teams can work together and utilize the platform to handle specific jobs or chats.
Whether you're a tech pro or just getting started, the platform is designed to help everyone make decisions faster and cut down on repetitive work.
Quick Suite goes head-to-head with Google's Gemini Enterprise.
AWS is promising a secure space where anyone at work can use AI to get things done quicker.