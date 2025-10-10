EU demands answers from tech giants on youth protection measures

EU's proposed digital adulthood and stricter age checks

With Denmark leading calls for stricter rules—including a possible ban on social media for anyone under 15—EU leaders are looking at tougher age checks and a shared digital age of adulthood.

The EU's July 2025 guidelines suggest private-by-default accounts for kids, less targeted ads, and stronger parental controls.

Even though these aren't strict laws yet, they show the EU is serious about making the internet safer for everyone under 18.