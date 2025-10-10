EU demands answers from tech giants on youth protection measures
The EU has asked Apple, Google, Snapchat, and YouTube to explain how they're protecting kids online, following new Digital Services Act (DSA) rules.
This move, announced by Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Henna Virkkunen, at a digital ministers' meeting in Denmark, is all about making sure young users are safe and their privacy is respected.
EU's proposed digital adulthood and stricter age checks
With Denmark leading calls for stricter rules—including a possible ban on social media for anyone under 15—EU leaders are looking at tougher age checks and a shared digital age of adulthood.
The EU's July 2025 guidelines suggest private-by-default accounts for kids, less targeted ads, and stronger parental controls.
Even though these aren't strict laws yet, they show the EU is serious about making the internet safer for everyone under 18.