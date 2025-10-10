Tinder's new face check feature is here to verify users Technology Oct 10, 2025

Tinder just dropped a new Face Check feature in India to help users know who's real and who's not.

Now, you'll need to record a quick selfie video that gets matched with your profile photo—if it checks out, you'll get a verified badge.

This is Tinder's way of making it tougher for fake accounts and AI-generated scams to slip through.