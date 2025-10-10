Next Article
Tinder's new face check feature is here to verify users
Technology
Tinder just dropped a new Face Check feature in India to help users know who's real and who's not.
Now, you'll need to record a quick selfie video that gets matched with your profile photo—if it checks out, you'll get a verified badge.
This is Tinder's way of making it tougher for fake accounts and AI-generated scams to slip through.
More safety features on the way
Face Check is part of Tinder's bigger push for safety.
They're also looking into ID checks and will send alerts if you get a sketchy or offensive message, plus you can easily report anything that feels off.
With these updates, Tinder's hoping to make swiping feel a lot more secure for everyone.