Instagram considers bringing reels to your TV

Instagram is considering the development of a dedicated TV app, as part of its larger strategy to expand into video content. The move could bring Instagram videos to a wider audience and pose a challenge to YouTube , which already offers seamless video viewing on television. Adam Mosseri , head of Instagram, confirmed this at a Bloomberg conference in Los Angeles.

Strategic shift Exploring the idea of a TV app: Mosseri Mosseri said, "If behavior [and] the consumption of these platforms is moving to TV, then we need to move to TV, too." He added that while the company is still "exploring" a TV app, there's no official announcement yet. The Instagram chief also said he wishes they had considered a dedicated TV app years ago.

Content adaptation Adapting existing content for TV format Mosseri believes that the existing vertical video content on Instagram can easily be adapted for a TV format. However, he isn't keen on licensing live sports or other exclusive Hollywood content for the potential app. This comes as part of a broader strategy to make Instagram more accessible and engaging across all devices.