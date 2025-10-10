Instagram considers bringing reels to your TV
What's the story
Instagram is considering the development of a dedicated TV app, as part of its larger strategy to expand into video content. The move could bring Instagram videos to a wider audience and pose a challenge to YouTube, which already offers seamless video viewing on television. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, confirmed this at a Bloomberg conference in Los Angeles.
Strategic shift
Exploring the idea of a TV app: Mosseri
Mosseri said, "If behavior [and] the consumption of these platforms is moving to TV, then we need to move to TV, too." He added that while the company is still "exploring" a TV app, there's no official announcement yet. The Instagram chief also said he wishes they had considered a dedicated TV app years ago.
Content adaptation
Adapting existing content for TV format
Mosseri believes that the existing vertical video content on Instagram can easily be adapted for a TV format. However, he isn't keen on licensing live sports or other exclusive Hollywood content for the potential app. This comes as part of a broader strategy to make Instagram more accessible and engaging across all devices.
Platform transformation
Instagram's evolution and competition with TikTok
Instagram, owned by Meta, has come a long way from its photo-sharing roots to become a platform with 3 billion monthly users. The app has been focusing more on private messaging, Stories, and short-form videos (Reels) in recent years. This shift is especially evident as Instagram competes with TikTok for user engagement.