Instagram considers bringing reels to your TV
The move could bring Instagram videos to a wider audience

By Mudit Dube
Oct 10, 2025
01:15 pm
What's the story

Instagram is considering the development of a dedicated TV app, as part of its larger strategy to expand into video content. The move could bring Instagram videos to a wider audience and pose a challenge to YouTube, which already offers seamless video viewing on television. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, confirmed this at a Bloomberg conference in Los Angeles.

Strategic shift

Exploring the idea of a TV app: Mosseri

Mosseri said, "If behavior [and] the consumption of these platforms is moving to TV, then we need to move to TV, too." He added that while the company is still "exploring" a TV app, there's no official announcement yet. The Instagram chief also said he wishes they had considered a dedicated TV app years ago.

Content adaptation

Adapting existing content for TV format

Mosseri believes that the existing vertical video content on Instagram can easily be adapted for a TV format. However, he isn't keen on licensing live sports or other exclusive Hollywood content for the potential app. This comes as part of a broader strategy to make Instagram more accessible and engaging across all devices.

Platform transformation

Instagram's evolution and competition with TikTok

Instagram, owned by Meta, has come a long way from its photo-sharing roots to become a platform with 3 billion monthly users. The app has been focusing more on private messaging, Stories, and short-form videos (Reels) in recent years. This shift is especially evident as Instagram competes with TikTok for user engagement.