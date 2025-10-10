OpenAI's AI video app Sora hits 1 million downloads Technology Oct 10, 2025

OpenAI's new AI video app, Sora, just crossed the 1 million download mark—faster than even ChatGPT managed.

Bill Peebles, who leads the Sora team, shared the milestone on X (formerly Twitter).

The app launched at the end of September and is currently invite-only, available just in the US and Canada.