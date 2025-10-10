Next Article
OpenAI's AI video app Sora hits 1 million downloads
Technology
OpenAI's new AI video app, Sora, just crossed the 1 million download mark—faster than even ChatGPT managed.
Bill Peebles, who leads the Sora team, shared the milestone on X (formerly Twitter).
The app launched at the end of September and is currently invite-only, available just in the US and Canada.
What's behind the buzz
Sora stands out by using the Sora 2 model to create realistic videos with matching audio.
Its social features let users shape their feeds based on what they interact with, and regular wellbeing polls keep things engaging.
The invite-only setup means friends are bringing friends in, fueling its rapid growth even with limited access.