WhatsApp for iPhone gets Apple's new Liquid Glass look

The Liquid Glass redesign brings subtle transparency effects, especially in the tab bar, making the app look more polished and integrated with iOS 26's design language. Along with this aesthetic upgrade, the latest update also brings support for Live Photos and on-device translation for text messages. These additions are aimed at further improving user experience on WhatsApp.

Rollout strategy

Rollout part of limited test phase

The rollout of the Liquid Glass redesign seems to be part of a limited test phase ahead of a wider public release. Meta started testing this new design in beta builds last month, and some users on the stable version are now seeing it live. However, due to WhatsApp's massive user base, such major interface changes are usually rolled out gradually for stability and feedback collection.