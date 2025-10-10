Grok will soon be able to detect deepfakes
Elon Musk's xAI is giving its chatbot, Grok, a major upgrade: soon, it'll be able to spot and trace AI-generated videos, also known as deepfakes.
Grok will do this by checking for subtle technical clues in video files and searching the internet for where a video might have come from.
This move comes as tools like Grok Imagine and Sora make it easier than ever to create convincing fake videos.
Musk's response to user concerns
After users expressed concern that nothing was being done to prevent deepfakes, Musk confirmed Grok will start looking for "AI signatures" in videos—think tiny glitches or patterns left behind by AI.
It'll also cross-check info online to figure out a video's real source.
The goal? Make it easier to tell what's real and what's not as deepfakes keep spreading.
What's at stake?
If Grok's new tools work as planned, they could help call out fake videos and hold people accountable, which is huge for trust online.
With AI-made content getting more realistic, having a way to check what you're seeing is becoming essential—especially as worries about deepfakes and misinformation keep growing.