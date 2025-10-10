Grok will soon be able to detect deepfakes Technology Oct 10, 2025

Elon Musk's xAI is giving its chatbot, Grok, a major upgrade: soon, it'll be able to spot and trace AI-generated videos, also known as deepfakes.

Grok will do this by checking for subtle technical clues in video files and searching the internet for where a video might have come from.

This move comes as tools like Grok Imagine and Sora make it easier than ever to create convincing fake videos.