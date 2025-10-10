Amazon debuts Quick Suite to bring AI agents into workplace

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, called Quick Suite, to serve as a digital teammate for enterprise users. The innovative platform is designed to automate tasks, visualize data, and take actions across different apps. It works by connecting with enterprise information sources and automating work through an intuitive web-based interface.

Integration features Quick Suite integrates with Microsoft Office 365, Slack, and more Quick Suite can integrate with Microsoft Office 365, Slack, and other digital workspaces. It comes with over 50 built-in connectors to provide a complete view of company data and productivity tools such as Adobe Analytics, SharePoint, Snowflake, and Google Drive. The platform also offers integrations like OpenAPI and Model Context Protocol for linking custom resources from more than 1,000 apps including Atlassian, Asana, Box, and Canva.

Customization capabilities Organize data into 'Spaces' for better context The platform lets users organize data sources into 'Spaces,' a sandbox that integrates information and applications for better indexing and understanding of company/personal context. This broad connectivity allows users and teams to build custom AI agents focused on specific work aspects, research, and take action. "As a user, you have this comprehensive view of your data," said Charlie Cartwright, product director for Quick Suite.

Enhanced functionality Request analytical insights and research reports Quick Suite provides powerful capabilities that leverage a unified view across apps and data. Business users can request analytical insights using AI agents to pull in data from multiple business apps and build dashboards combining business intelligence and research. The platform also goes beyond analytics with 'Quick Research,' an agent capable of deep diving into data, web resources, and company knowledge to deliver comprehensive reports on any topic.