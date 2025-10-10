Next Article
Google Search now lets you virtually try on shoes
Technology
Just in time for Diwali 2025, Google Search now lets you virtually try on sneakers, heels, and boots using AI.
Snap a full-length photo, and you can see how different shoes look on you—no store visit needed.
The feature is live for some users in the US and will land soon in Australia, Canada, and Japan.
How to use the new feature
Turn on "Try It On" in Search Labs, pick your favorite shoes from product listings, and upload a well-lit, full-length photo of yourself wearing fitted clothes.
The AI keeps details like texture, folds, and proportions looking real, so you can swap between casual kicks and dressy heels with just a tap—making festive shoe shopping super simple and safe.