Musk says X's algorithm is going open-source—soon

Elon Musk just announced that X (formerly Twitter) will make its feed algorithm open-source within a week. This means anyone can peek at the code behind both regular and ad recommendations—an announcement that comes amid user complaints about feed quality and increased pressure from European regulators over content transparency.

Why now? Users and regulators have questions Musk admitted last October there was a "significant bug" in the For You feed.

Now, he promises updates to the open-source code every four weeks, complete with detailed notes so people can actually understand what's changing.

The timing also lines up with European demands for more transparency around illegal content and how X curates posts.

Grok chatbot is getting busier Alongside this, X is ramping up its Grok AI chatbot. Grok sifts through 100 million+ daily posts to pick what you might like most.

Musk credits recent feed improvements to Grok and other AI tools—not just manual tweaks by engineers.