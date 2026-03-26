Musk unveils $10 Grok subscription plan: Check features
What's the story
Elon Musk has unveiled a new entry-level subscription tier for Grok, called SuperGrok Lite. The move is part of xAI's strategy to make its generative AI tools more accessible. The announcement was made on X, with Musk detailing the new plan as the most affordable paid option for users wanting to create AI-generated content.
Subscription details
The SuperGrok Lite plan costs $10 per month
The SuperGrok Lite subscription costs $10 (around ₹830) per month. This makes it a more affordable option than higher-tier plans, catering to casual users, creators, and first-time subscribers. The pricing indicates that xAI is targeting users who want access to paid AI features but don't want to commit to a more expensive monthly plan.
Subscription features
What are the features on offer?
The SuperGrok Lite plan offers basic AI creation tools and limited usage access. It allows users to create basic AI images and videos, with a few creations per day. The output for generated content is in 480p resolution, and users can generate six-second AI videos. The plan also offers two times longer Grok chat sessions than the free tier, making it suitable for experimentation and light usage rather than professional workloads.
Ecosystem integration
Competing with other AI platforms
The launch of SuperGrok Lite adds a new pricing tier to xAI's expanding subscription model. While the free tier offers basic access, higher tiers like SuperGrok and other premium offerings provide more advanced features. The introduction of this entry-level subscription shows xAI's commitment to making its AI tools more accessible while still offering premium options for those who want them.