Musk unveils $10 Grok subscription plan: Check features

Elon Musk has unveiled a new entry-level subscription tier for Grok, called SuperGrok Lite. The move is part of xAI 's strategy to make its generative AI tools more accessible. The announcement was made on X, with Musk detailing the new plan as the most affordable paid option for users wanting to create AI-generated content.

Subscription details The SuperGrok Lite plan costs $10 per month The SuperGrok Lite subscription costs $10 (around ₹830) per month. This makes it a more affordable option than higher-tier plans, catering to casual users, creators, and first-time subscribers. The pricing indicates that xAI is targeting users who want access to paid AI features but don't want to commit to a more expensive monthly plan.

Subscription features What are the features on offer? The SuperGrok Lite plan offers basic AI creation tools and limited usage access. It allows users to create basic AI images and videos, with a few creations per day. The output for generated content is in 480p resolution, and users can generate six-second AI videos. The plan also offers two times longer Grok chat sessions than the free tier, making it suitable for experimentation and light usage rather than professional workloads.

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