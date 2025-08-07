Myra: MakeMyTrip's AI travel assistant speaks Hindi, understands context
MakeMyTrip just dropped Myra, an AI travel assistant that chats in both Hindi and English.
Whether you're planning a trip, booking tickets, or need help while traveling, Myra's got your back with voice and text support—making the whole process feel way more natural.
Myra covers everything from flights to forex
Myra isn't just about flights—it covers hotels, holidays, cabs, visas, and even forex in one place.
You can talk to it using text, voice notes, images or videos.
It learns your preferences and suggests things like budget stays or cool multi-city routes based on what real travelers recommend.
Aiming for accessibility in smaller cities
Unlike older bots, Myra is smarter and understands context better—so conversations feel less robotic.
It's designed especially for people in smaller cities who might not be comfortable with English.
By supporting local languages and voice input, Myra makes digital travel planning way more accessible for everyone.