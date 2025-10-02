Mysterious gravity anomaly under Atlantic linked to mineral shift

Turns out, this gravity blip is likely from a mineral shift—where bridgmanite (perovskite) turns into post-perovskite—making rocks denser in that region and shaking up how mass is spread deep below. Interestingly, this all lined up with a sudden magnetic field change near Africa in 2007, hinting that big shifts underground can mess with Earth's magnetism.

Research team is now digging into satellite data

This discovery helps scientists see how deep-Earth changes affect our planet's magnetic shield—the thing that protects us from solar radiation.

The team is now digging into newer satellite data to catch more of these hidden shifts, showing just how much we still have to learn about what's happening beneath our feet.