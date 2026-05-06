NASA-backed study links molybdenum to early life chemistry on Earth

Study could guide astrobiology searches

Scientists found that microbes were already making use of molybdenum and tungsten as far back as 3.7 billion years ago, likely picking them up from places like hydrothermal vents deep in the ocean.

This discovery could even help astrobiologists figure out what to look for when searching for life on other planets: senior author Betul Kacar says it's about life detection being "metal-aware, redox-aware, and evolution-aware."