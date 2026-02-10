NASA delays SpaceX Crew-12 launch to February 12: Details here
NASA has delayed the SpaceX Crew-12 launch to February 12, 2026, thanks to high winds at Cape Canaveral.
The mission was set for February 11 but now aims for liftoff at 5:38am EDT.
Meet the Crew-12 astronauts
Commander Jessica Meir, Pilot Jack Hathaway, ESA's Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos's Andrey Fedyaev are scheduled to launch to the International Space Station for an eight-month science mission.
Their capsule is set to dock with the Harmony module on February 12 at approximately 10:30am Eastern.
How to watch the launch
You can catch the entire mission—from launch to docking—live on NASA+, YouTube, and even Amazon Prime.
There's a weather check on February 10 that could shift plans again.
The mission will help in Moon, Mars exploration
Crew-12 isn't just about traveling to the International Space Station—they'll also run cool experiments on plant nutrient recycling and protein crystal growth to help prep for Moon and Mars exploration down the road.