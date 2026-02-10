NASA delays SpaceX Crew-12 launch to February 12: Details here

NASA has delayed the SpaceX Crew-12 launch to February 12, 2026, thanks to high winds at Cape Canaveral. The mission was set for February 11 but now aims for liftoff at 5:38am EDT.

Meet the Crew-12 astronauts Commander Jessica Meir, Pilot Jack Hathaway, ESA's Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos's Andrey Fedyaev are scheduled to launch to the International Space Station for an eight-month science mission.

Their capsule is set to dock with the Harmony module on February 12 at approximately 10:30am Eastern.

How to watch the launch You can catch the entire mission—from launch to docking—live on NASA+, YouTube, and even Amazon Prime.

There's a weather check on February 10 that could shift plans again.