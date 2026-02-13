NASA picks vast space for its 6th private astronaut mission
NASA just picked Vast Space to run its sixth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, launching no earlier than summer 2027 from Florida.
Vast will propose four crew members for review and approval by NASA and its international partners; if approved, they would head up on a SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon, spending up to two weeks in orbit—exact dates still depend on ISS scheduling.
Who's going up?
Vast will suggest four astronauts for NASA and partners to review.
Once chosen, they'll train with NASA, SpaceX, and others.
This is all part of NASA's bigger plan to get more commercial space activity going before the ISS retires.
What's Haven-1?
Vast plans to launch Haven-1, a commercial space station expected in 2027.
It's got enough room for four people (think: about 45 m3 of living space), weighs in at over 14 tons, and powers up with solar energy.
NASA and Vast's deal
Vast will buy essentials from NASA like food and storage; in return, NASA gets back science samples.
The team's research will cover everything from biology to tech demos—part of a push for more cool science (and business) in low-Earth orbit before the ISS says goodbye.