NASA picks vast space for its 6th private astronaut mission Technology Feb 13, 2026

NASA just picked Vast Space to run its sixth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, launching no earlier than summer 2027 from Florida.

Vast will propose four crew members for review and approval by NASA and its international partners; if approved, they would head up on a SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon, spending up to two weeks in orbit—exact dates still depend on ISS scheduling.