NASA pulls off 1st-ever medical evacuation from space station
Technology
For the first time ever, NASA had to bring four astronauts back early from the International Space Station because of a private medical issue.
NASA isn't sharing who was involved or what happened, out of respect for their privacy—but everyone made it home safely.
Tech on board helped save the day
Astronaut Mike Fincke shared that an onboard ultrasound machine was vital in figuring out what was wrong, even without fancy Earth equipment.
Both he and astronaut Kimiya Yui said this experience is a big lesson for handling emergencies in future missions—especially as NASA gears up for trips farther from home, like Artemis 2 to the Moon.