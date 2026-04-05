NASA sending astronauts April 2026 to search lunar water ice

Lunar water could decide Moon bases

If Artemis III finds enough water, it could totally change how we explore space.

Water can keep astronauts alive and even be turned into rocket fuel, making longer missions possible.

With NASA planning a south-pole landing in 2028 and China aiming to land a crew by 2030, both countries want to build Moon bases, whoever cracks the code on lunar water first could have a major edge in this new space race.