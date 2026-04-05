NASA sending astronauts April 2026 to search lunar water ice
Technology
NASA is sending astronauts back to the Moon in April 2026 for the first time since 1972, but this time with a twist.
NASA plans to land astronauts at the Moon's south pole on Artemis III in 2028.
The big goal? To search for water ice hidden in craters that never see sunlight, which could be a game-changer for building future lunar bases.
Lunar water could decide Moon bases
If Artemis III finds enough water, it could totally change how we explore space.
Water can keep astronauts alive and even be turned into rocket fuel, making longer missions possible.
With NASA planning a south-pole landing in 2028 and China aiming to land a crew by 2030, both countries want to build Moon bases, whoever cracks the code on lunar water first could have a major edge in this new space race.