NASA: tropical forests lose 3.5 Gt CO2 per 1°C annually

Carbon climate feedback undermines forest sinks

This creates a "carbon-climate feedback" cycle: hotter weather makes forests less efficient at soaking up CO2, which means even more emissions from plants and soil.

Co-author Pep Canadell explained that warmer temperatures make forests work less efficiently.

Professor Steve Sherwood said these findings help us understand yearly CO2 changes and strengthen climate models, showing why cutting emissions is urgent.

During El Nino years, forests absorbed less CO2 than usual, so their ability to act as a carbon sink drops when things heat up.