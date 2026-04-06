NASA's Artemis 2 will observe solar eclipse from far side Technology Apr 06, 2026

NASA's Artemis 2 mission is about to make history: its crew is about to see a rare solar eclipse while flying around the far side of the moon, over 402335km from earth.

The eclipse will last almost an hour and gives astronauts a front-row seat to study the sun's corona, a part we can't usually see because it's so bright.