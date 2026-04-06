NASA's Artemis 2 will observe solar eclipse from far side
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 mission is about to make history: its crew is about to see a rare solar eclipse while flying around the far side of the moon, over 402335km from earth.
The eclipse will last almost an hour and gives astronauts a front-row seat to study the sun's corona, a part we can't usually see because it's so bright.
Artemis 2 to conduct solar research
The crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, will use this unique view for new solar research and capture details of the moon that robots miss.
Their journey wraps up with a splashdown near San Diego on April 10.