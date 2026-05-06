NASA's James Webb spots super-hot tidally locked LHS 3844 b

Webb finds volcanic iron magnesium surface

Webb's infrared camera let scientists peek at LHS 3844 b's surface and found it's likely made of volcanic rock packed with iron and magnesium: no clear signs of an atmosphere.

As Laura Kreidberg from Max Planck Institute for Astronomy put it, Webb can capture light straight from the planet's surface, which opens up new ways to study rocky worlds around red dwarfs (the most common stars out there).

Even though this place isn't livable, it helps us understand how rocky planets form and evolve around red dwarf stars.