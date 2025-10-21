Natural antioxidant can speed up healing in diabetic wounds

In diabetic rats, both low and high doses of Sinapic acid improved wound healing and blood sugar levels, but the lower dose actually worked better. Lab tests also showed Sinapic acid helped important skin cells move and repair faster, even in high-sugar conditions.

Researchers plan to continue studying sinapic acid

Slow-healing wounds are a big problem for people with diabetes, sometimes leading to infections or even amputations.

Current drugs aren't always effective and can have side effects.

Sinapic acid could be a safer, more affordable option—especially where resources are limited.

The researchers plan to keep studying it, including safety checks and early human trials.