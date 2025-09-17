Navi Mumbai airport to open on September 30 India Sep 17, 2025

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is likely to get its grand opening, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate it on September 30.

The date was picked to avoid the inauspicious pitru paksha and instead line up with the auspicious eighth day of the Navratri festival.

Modi is scheduled to be in the city for the opening of the Worli-Cuffe Parade stretch of Metro Line 3.