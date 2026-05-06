NeoSapien launches Neo 1 pendant AI wearable as 2nd brain

Knowledge graph links past chats

Neo 1 connects past chats using its own knowledge graph technology, so it can remind you about earlier client talks or flag important points.

It's got over 98% voice recognition accuracy for languages like Hindi and Kannada, plus it drafts emails and updates your calendar while you're still in the meeting.

Privacy is a big deal here: all audio is encrypted, raw data gets deleted right away, and only your voice can unlock the device.

At ₹12,000 (about $127), it's aimed at folks who rely on high-stakes conversations (think doctors or consultants), but NeoSapien knows some people might be wary of being recorded or the price tag.

They're hoping that once people see how much easier work gets with Neo 1 around, they'll come around.