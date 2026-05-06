NeoSapien launches Neo 1 pendant AI wearable as 2nd brain
NeoSapien, a Bengaluru startup, just dropped Neo 1, a pendant-style AI wearable built to act like your "second brain" at work.
It listens in on meetings, transcribes conversations, and pulls out key takeaways so you don't miss a thing.
The idea is to help busy professionals recall details, stay organized, and actually follow up on what matters.
Knowledge graph links past chats
Neo 1 connects past chats using its own knowledge graph technology, so it can remind you about earlier client talks or flag important points.
It's got over 98% voice recognition accuracy for languages like Hindi and Kannada, plus it drafts emails and updates your calendar while you're still in the meeting.
Privacy is a big deal here: all audio is encrypted, raw data gets deleted right away, and only your voice can unlock the device.
At ₹12,000 (about $127), it's aimed at folks who rely on high-stakes conversations (think doctors or consultants), but NeoSapien knows some people might be wary of being recorded or the price tag.
They're hoping that once people see how much easier work gets with Neo 1 around, they'll come around.