Neuralink submits 1st human data to scientific journal
Technology
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant company, just submitted its first scientific paper with real human data to the New England Journal of Medicine.
This is a big step for the company, as it shares safety results from its first three patients who received Neuralink implants.
The news came from Michael Lawton, CEO of Barrow Neurological Institute.
Neuralink's ambitious plans for the future
Neuralink has bold plans: they want to reach 20,000 brain implants per year by 2031 and cross $1 billion in revenue.
So far, only 12 people with severe conditions have received the device, but they hope to offer it to healthy volunteers by 2030.
The company is also working on new chips aimed at restoring vision, decoding speech, and treating diseases like Parkinson's—pretty futuristic stuff.