Neuralink's brain implant to turn thoughts into text by 2025 Technology Sep 19, 2025

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-tech startup, is launching its first US clinical trial for speech-to-text technology in October 2025.

The device turns thoughts into text, aiming to help people with speech loss from conditions like ALS and stroke.

It's already got the FDA's green light for testing.