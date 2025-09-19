Neuralink's brain implant to turn thoughts into text by 2025
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-tech startup, is launching its first US clinical trial for speech-to-text technology in October 2025.
The device turns thoughts into text, aiming to help people with speech loss from conditions like ALS and stroke.
It's already got the FDA's green light for testing.
Implant reads signals from brain's speech center
The implant reads signals from your brain's speech center and could let users communicate way faster than today's tech for paralyzed patients.
Neuralink plans to reach healthy users by 2030 and hopes to make this tech mainstream—think controlling devices or even robotic limbs just by thinking.
Neuralink aims for 20,000 implants per year by 2031
Neuralink wants to treat blindness and Parkinson's too, aiming for 20,000 implants per year by 2031.
They're looking to connect their chip with AI language models for even smarter results.