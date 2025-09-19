Next Article
Fire-Boltt's AI-powered smart glasses are here: Check features, price
Technology
Fire-Boltt just launched its first AI-powered smart glasses, the FireLens.
These let you snap photos and record videos hands-free—think Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, but from an Indian brand.
It's a fresh move to bring wearable tech into daily life with some genuinely useful features.
FireLens F1 packs an 8MP camera, offers real-time translation
The FireLens F1 is priced at ₹11,999 (but you might find it for ₹9,999 with discounts online).
It packs an 8MP camera for quick photos and videos, built-in speakers and mic for calls or music on the go, plus AI tools like navigation help and real-time translation.
Lightweight enough for daily wear—with prescription lens options—it stores 500+ pics or over 100 short videos, lasts up to 40 hours on standby, and comes in four frame colors.