Fire-Boltt's AI-powered smart glasses are here: Check features, price

FireLens F1 packs an 8MP camera, offers real-time translation

The FireLens F1 is priced at ₹11,999 (but you might find it for ₹9,999 with discounts online).

It packs an 8MP camera for quick photos and videos, built-in speakers and mic for calls or music on the go, plus AI tools like navigation help and real-time translation.

Lightweight enough for daily wear—with prescription lens options—it stores 500+ pics or over 100 short videos, lasts up to 40 hours on standby, and comes in four frame colors.