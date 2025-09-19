SpaceX sends 24 more Starlink satellites into orbit
SpaceX just sent 24 more Starlink satellites into orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off smoothly on Friday, pushing forward SpaceX's goal to bring fast internet to places that usually get left out.
Falcon 9 rocket launched successfully
The first stage booster, B1088, made its 10th trip to space—a new record for this rocket—and landed safely on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" just over eight minutes after launch.
Meanwhile, the upper stage kept going and released the satellites about an hour later.
Over 8,400 Starlink satellites are now in orbit
With this mission, there are now almost 8,400 active Starlink satellites circling Earth—the biggest satellite group ever.
So far in 2025, SpaceX has launched Falcon 9 rockets 118 times and over 70% of those flights were for Starlink.
It's a big step in making reliable internet available everywhere.