Italian team nabs Ig Nobel Prize for perfect pasta sauce

Winners also explored whether eating Teflon can increase food volume without increasing calories, what kind of pizza lizards like best, and how babies react when their moms eat garlic. These unusual studies show that science can be curious and fun while still teaching us something new.

The ceremony honored Tom Lehrer, the mathematician-songwriter

The ceremony paid tribute to Tom Lehrer, a beloved mathematician-songwriter who helped shape the event.

A unique literature prize went posthumously to William Bean for tracking his fingernail growth over 35 years—his son accepted it for him.

If you're curious to hear from this year's winners directly, check out the schedule for the "Ig Nobel Face-to-Face" tour to learn more about their research.