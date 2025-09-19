Heads up, skywatchers! Partial solar eclipse on September 21-22
Heads up, skywatchers! A partial solar eclipse is happening overnight on September 21-22, 2025.
The Moon will cover up to 86% of the Sun in some spots, starting at 10:59pm IST and peaking at 1:11am IST on the 22nd.
But since it's after sunset in India, folks here will have to sit this one out.
Where will it be visible?
This eclipse is mostly a Southern Hemisphere show—think eastern Australia, New Zealand's South Island (up to 80% coverage), Antarctica, and a few Pacific islands.
If you're outside these regions—including most of Asia, Africa, Europe, America, or India—you won't catch it this time.
What is a partial solar eclipse?
It happens when the Moon only partly covers the Sun as its lighter shadow sweeps across Earth—so you get that cool "bite" out of the Sun look.
Missed out? No worries: India's next chance comes August 2, 2027 with another partial solar eclipse visible in late afternoon and evening.