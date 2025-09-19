Heads up, skywatchers! Partial solar eclipse on September 21-22 Technology Sep 19, 2025

Heads up, skywatchers! A partial solar eclipse is happening overnight on September 21-22, 2025.

The Moon will cover up to 86% of the Sun in some spots, starting at 10:59pm IST and peaking at 1:11am IST on the 22nd.

But since it's after sunset in India, folks here will have to sit this one out.