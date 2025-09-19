Next Article
iPhone 17 demand in India surpasses iPhone 16 by 19%
Technology
Apple's new iPhone 17 is off to a strong start, with initial demand 19% higher than for the iPhone 16.
The jump comes from upgrades like a base model with 256GB storage and easier payment plans.
The Pro models are especially popular—so much that some stores have already run out, and the new cosmic orange color seems to be a hit.
Apple might end up with a solid 10% market share
Analysts think the iPhone 17 series could make up as much as 20% of over five million iPhones shipped in India during Q3 2025.
The launch even gave Apple's distributor Redington a boost in the stock market.
If this keeps up, experts say Apple might grab a solid 10% share of India's smartphone market by the end of this year—a big step for the brand here.