iPhone 17 demand in India surpasses iPhone 16 by 19%

Apple might end up with a solid 10% market share

Analysts think the iPhone 17 series could make up as much as 20% of over five million iPhones shipped in India during Q3 2025.

The launch even gave Apple's distributor Redington a boost in the stock market.

If this keeps up, experts say Apple might grab a solid 10% share of India's smartphone market by the end of this year—a big step for the brand here.