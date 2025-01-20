Never miss a moment! Master smart downloads on Prime Video
What's the story
Streaming doesn't have to be a headache, especially when it comes to saving your favorite shows or movies for offline viewing.
Amazon Prime Video's "Smart Downloads" feature ensures Android users never miss a moment, even without internet.
This guide shows you how to enable and customize this feature, so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy your content on your terms.
Getting started
Enabling downloads for offline viewing
Download the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android device from Google Play or Amazon. Sign in using your account details.
To discover downloadable content, browse Included with Prime or use Free to Me as a filter.
Select a movie or TV show, then tap "Download." If you have an SD card inserted in your device, you can choose to save it there.
Fine-tuning settings
Customizing your download experience
After choosing content, pick a download quality from Data Saver to Best. Hit "Start Download."
Fine-tune settings for streaming and download qualities, and choose high quality on Wi-Fi.
Access downloads in My Stuff > Downloads for offline playback.
Downloads vanish after 48 hours of playback or if your subscription concludes.
Regularly remove unwanted downloads to conserve space.