Modi government launches app to make Aadhaar detail sharing safer
What's the story
The Indian government has launched a new Aadhaar verification app that improves user privacy and makes sharing Aadhaar details digitally easier.
Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch through a video on X, stressing that it puts user control and convenience first.
The app is now in beta testing stage and comes with Face ID authentication.
User experience
Aadhaar verification made as easy as UPI payments
Vaishnaw claimed that the innovative app makes Aadhaar verification as effortless as UPI payments, giving users a seamless experience for digital authentication.
The app permits users to securely share only essential data by scanning a QR code or using a requesting application.
This tech-forward approach ensures privacy and lowers dependency on scanned and printed copies, the government said.
Claim
Misuse and leaks of Aadhaar data will be stopped
Vaishnaw said that the new app prevents misuse and leaks of Aadhaar data. It also offers protection against forgery and editing (such as photoshopping of your Aadhaar). Data sharing is only allowed with the user's consent.