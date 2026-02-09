New dragonfly species discovered in Kerala after 13 years

Scientists just found a new dragonfly species in Kerala, called Lyriothemis keralensis or the Slender Bombardier. First spotted back in 2013 but mistaken for another species, it stands out with its slim body and unique features.

Researchers double-checked by comparing it to old museum samples and conducting detailed microscopic examinations—turns out, it really is something new.

Males are deep red with black markings, females yellow and black This little dragonfly is about 3cm long and shows off some cool color differences: males are deep red with black markings, while females have yellow and black coloration.

They emerge during the monsoon in shaded canals and seasonal pools, and are believed to persist as aquatic larvae once the rains fade.