New gel can heal stubborn diabetic wounds quickly

Researchers found that diabetic wounds have high levels of a protein (TSP-1) that blocks new blood vessels from forming. To fix this, they packed tiny vesicles with miR-221-3p (which lowers TSP-1) into the gel, letting it release gradually and help cells recover.

Human trials are on the way

The treatment boosted cell growth and sped up healing in diabetic mice, which could mean better outcomes for people with diabetes.

Human trials are on the way to see if it works as well outside the lab.