New genus of sea slug discovered after more than 2 decades

This see-through sea slug isn't just new—it's so unique it needed its own genus and family. It uses a jelly-like hood to trap shrimp, has a spatulate tail fringed with finger-like projections, and can even glow blue thanks to bioluminescent granules.

It can detach and regrow a glowing projection

Bathydevius has been observed illuminating and detaching a glowing finger-like projection from its tail, which may serve as a decoy, and can regrow those projections.

It's also hermaphroditic and lays long ribbons of eggs deep on the ocean floor—pretty wild for a creature that spent more than two decades as an ocean mystery!