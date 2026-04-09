New method detects quantum computer errors in milliseconds

Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have developed a faster method to track how quantum computers lose information. The breakthrough focuses on "decoherence," a process where fragile quantum data is easily lost due to minor disturbances like heat or noise. The new technique reduces the time taken to measure this loss from about one second to roughly 10 milliseconds—almost 100 times quicker.

Enhanced comprehension Early detection of problems The rapid pace of quantum systems means that early detection of problems can significantly improve our understanding of what goes wrong and how to fix it. The new method allows scientists to monitor these systems in real-time, rather than waiting for errors to appear and then analyzing them later. This proactive approach is similar to detecting a leak as it starts, rather than discovering it after damage has been done.

Quantum mechanics How it works Unlike traditional computers, quantum computers run on qubits that can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This unique property makes them powerful but also highly sensitive to even minor environmental changes. The new technique doesn't solve the instability problem directly but gives researchers a clearer view of what happens inside these systems. This is a crucial step toward developing more effective error-correction methods for quantum computers.

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