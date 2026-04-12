Beware of this rising Apple Pay scam

A new and sophisticated scam targeting Apple Pay accounts has been reported, The Metro reported. The fraudulent scheme involves convincing text messages that claim to detect suspicious transactions on the recipient's account. These messages create a sense of urgency and panic by suggesting that funds are at immediate risk, prompting victims to act quickly by moving money or buying gift vouchers.

Deceptive tactics Scammers posing as Apple support, bank officials What makes this scam particularly dangerous is the inclusion of a phone number instead of suspicious links. Calling it connects victims to fraudsters posing as Apple Support, bank officials, or even law enforcement. Using personal details, scammers build trust and apply high-pressure tactics to prevent victims from verifying claims independently. In one case, a victim nearly lost $15,000 before a bank employee intervened.

Scam detection How to identify genuine Apple texts Apple has issued a warning about this scam, advising users to look out for unexpected texts about Apple Pay activity, requests to call specific numbers, and heavy pressure to act immediately. The messages often claim a transaction has been blocked or suspicious activity detected on your Apple ID. If you receive such a message, take a screenshot and email it to reportphishing@apple.com.

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