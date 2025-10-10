New vaccine can prevent aggressive cancers in mice Technology Oct 10, 2025

Scientists at UMass Amherst have created a new lipid nanoparticle vaccine that stopped up to 88% of aggressive cancers—like melanoma, pancreatic cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer—in mice.

The secret? It uses two immune boosters together, training the body's defenses to spot and destroy tumor cells before they can take hold.