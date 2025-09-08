You can't use TikTok in India anytime soon

India's Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that there are no plans to lift the ban on popular short video app TikTok . The statement comes amid speculation of a possible return of the app, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, in light of improving India-China relations. Vaishnaw told Moneycontrol, "There is absolutely no proposal which has come from any quarters."

App ban timeline TikTok's website was briefly accessible last month Last month, TikTok's website was briefly accessible on some broadband and mobile networks like Airtel Broadband and Vodafone Idea. The app was one of the first batch of Chinese apps to be banned in June 2020 over national security concerns. Following the government's order, Apple and Google removed the apps from their respective mobile app stores. The ban on TikTok was made permanent by the government in January 2021.

Additional bans Other ByteDance apps banned in India Along with TikTok, the Indian government had also banned ByteDance's other apps such as social media platform Helo and video editing app CapCut in June 2020. The action against these apps came under the same national security concerns that led to TikTok's ban. ByteDance later shut down its music streaming service Resso in India after it was removed from Google Play and Apple App Store.